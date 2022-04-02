Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,215 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 153,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $309.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.60 and a 200-day moving average of $311.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

