Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,967 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.8% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $309.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

