Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.97. 4,366,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,671. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

