MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,019 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 54.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,175,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 416,493 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

