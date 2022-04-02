MetLife (NYSE:MET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.
Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,070,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in MetLife by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after purchasing an additional 444,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.
About MetLife (Get Rating)
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
