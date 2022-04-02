MetLife (NYSE:MET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,070,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in MetLife by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after purchasing an additional 444,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.