Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MEOH. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $54.94. 504,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.78. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

