Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 505,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,124. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

