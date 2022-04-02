Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th.
Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 505,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,124. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.