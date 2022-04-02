Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $559.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

