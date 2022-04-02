Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Short Interest Update

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 10,360,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,321,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,806. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

