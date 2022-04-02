Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Trimmed by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,479,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,806. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

