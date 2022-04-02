MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. 128,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 186,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report on Friday.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.
MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediPharm Labs (MEDIF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.