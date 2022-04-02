MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDXH has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

MDXH opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.38. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXH. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,643,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000.

MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.