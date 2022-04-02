McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $307.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.55 and a 200 day moving average of $242.77. McKesson has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $310.48.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

