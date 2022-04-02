McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.07 and traded as low as C$1.03. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 184,028 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.18 million and a PE ratio of -6.86.
McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)
