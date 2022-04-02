McDonald Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,967.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 201,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 196,692 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.39. 3,351,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

