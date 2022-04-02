McDonald Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,944 Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter.

IBD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 33,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,542. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51.

