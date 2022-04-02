McDonald Partners LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

FREL traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 528,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,143. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08.

