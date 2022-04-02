McDonald Partners LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McDonald Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of V traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.36. 6,559,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.31. The firm has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

