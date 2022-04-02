McDonald Partners LLC Has $133,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

McDonald Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,000. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $59.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.59.

