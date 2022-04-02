McDonald Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 964 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,113,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.35. 6,292,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,010,985. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

