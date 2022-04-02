Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 175.23% from the company’s current price.

SOPA traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. 3,981,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,528. Society Pass has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $77.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.