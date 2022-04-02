Matson (NYSE:MATX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE MATX traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.55. 620,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.87. Matson has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $125.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average is $92.23.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.54. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $41,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $375,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,437 shares of company stock worth $4,165,937. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Matson by 5,981.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,447 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Matson by 72,124.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,414,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,136,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Matson by 22.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,706 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

