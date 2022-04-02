Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masonite International from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $85.34 on Thursday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.75.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

