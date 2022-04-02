Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

MRVL traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $71.07. 8,033,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,657,361. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of -131.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,055 shares of company stock worth $10,702,806. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

