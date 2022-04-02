Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.
MRVL traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $71.07. 8,033,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,657,361. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of -131.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53.
In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,055 shares of company stock worth $10,702,806. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.