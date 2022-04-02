MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.38. MarketAxess posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.44. 338,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,877. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.00. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $321.17 and a 12 month high of $546.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.