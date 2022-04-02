Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTYGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bradesco Corretora cut Marfrig Global Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Marfrig Global Foods stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. Marfrig Global Foods has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.06.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

