Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bradesco Corretora cut Marfrig Global Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Marfrig Global Foods stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. Marfrig Global Foods has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.06.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

