Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

NYSE MTW traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 225,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $516.60 million, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 2.21.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after buying an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

