Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBUU shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $2.07 on Monday, reaching $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,889. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.