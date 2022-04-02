MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MMD opened at $18.71 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.
