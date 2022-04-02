MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMD opened at $18.71 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.