Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 642,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Maiden by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 55,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maiden by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Maiden by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 52,072 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Maiden by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Maiden by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 61,552 shares during the period. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MHLD traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.52. 189,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Maiden has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

