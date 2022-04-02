Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Stake Reduced by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

MGA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $64.33. The company had a trading volume of 880,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,549. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

MGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

