MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 372,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,938. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $199,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 2,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $231,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $1,276,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.