LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Stock Price Up 1.2%

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 150.60 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 149.80 ($1.96). Approximately 4,113,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,609,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 144.43. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71.

Get LXI REIT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.