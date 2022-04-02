Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Down 26.1% in March

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKCO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the third quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Luokung Technology by 321.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the second quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Luokung Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

Shares of Luokung Technology stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,029. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Luokung Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.