Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.18

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.18 and traded as high as C$10.87. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$10.45, with a volume of 293,466 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUG shares. Desjardins lowered their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$942,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,735,510. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$163,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,882.25. Insiders sold a total of 214,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,701 over the last quarter.

About Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

