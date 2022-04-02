LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 566,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $67,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,947,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.13.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

