LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,010 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $78,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at $231,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $64.89 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 47.11%.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

