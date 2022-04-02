LSV Asset Management Sells 82,463 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,463 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $44,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. 821,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 249.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

