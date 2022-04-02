LSV Asset Management Sells 67,800 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 856,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $92,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.26. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.