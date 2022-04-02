LSV Asset Management Sells 31,300 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CACI International were worth $31,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CACI International by 42.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,933,000 after acquiring an additional 221,504 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in CACI International by 485.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 10.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in CACI International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CACI International by 38.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.42. 97,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,612. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.94 and a 200-day moving average of $273.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

