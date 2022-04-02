LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $512.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $360.55 and a 12 month high of $521.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

