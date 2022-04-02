LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $17,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GNL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.76.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

