LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 174.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $30,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $120.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,857. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average is $98.69.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

