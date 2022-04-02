LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,242,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lazard were worth $54,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 32.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after buying an additional 736,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 34.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,474,000 after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 62.5% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 756,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 290,969 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

