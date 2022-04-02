LSV Asset Management Purchases 64,761 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 64,761 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $16,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 203,451 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RILY stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.58. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.86 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.64 per share, for a total transaction of $252,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 133,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $161,071.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,351,355 shares of company stock worth $12,596,152. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.