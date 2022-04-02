LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

CNX Resources stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About CNX Resources (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.