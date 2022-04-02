LSV Asset Management Has $74.75 Million Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,335,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944,410 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $74,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 1,450.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 434,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 406,321 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Uniti Group stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

