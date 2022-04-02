LSV Asset Management Has $62.62 Million Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,848 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $62,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,089,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after buying an additional 319,276 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,591,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 770,386 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,378,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 533,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,368,000 after purchasing an additional 227,539 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.84 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.77.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NRZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

