LSV Asset Management Has $38.09 Million Stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,967 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.43% of City Office REIT worth $38,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 117.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

CIO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 189,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,117. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $776.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

About City Office REIT (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.