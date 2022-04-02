LSV Asset Management Has $35.36 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 448,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $35,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $9,503,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,587,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501,232. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.64. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, boosted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

